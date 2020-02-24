⚡️ Azubuike Eclipses 1,000 Points

With a pair of made free throws at the 10:19 mark in the first half, senior Udoka Azubuike scored his 1,000th-career point. Azubuike has averaged 12.0 ppg in his 83 outings as a Jayhawk. He is the 62nd Jayhawk and the 17th player in the Bill Self era (since 2003-04) to hit the 1,000-point plateau. Kansas has had at least one player hit 1,000 points in 10 of the last 12 years, including each of the last five seasons.

Azubuike is just the sixth person in program history to tally 1,000+ points, 600+ rebounds and 150+ blocks in a career. He joins Danny Manning, Nick Collison, Scot Pollard, Eric Chenowith and Cole Adrich as Jayhawks to post those numbers