⚽️ Holland Named FA Women's Championship Player of the Month

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s soccer standout Ceri Holland was recently named the FA Women’s Championship Player of the Month for February. Holland signed to play professionally for Liverpool FC Women in her home country of England at the end of January.

The West Yorkshire, England native made her debut with Liverpool FC Women against Charlton Athletic off the bench and scored her first goal in her first game. Her first start came against the London Bees and she found the net, scoring the second goal in the Reds’ 3-0 victory.

Her most recent goal came against Coventry United. It was her third goal in four games and helped LFC Women onto a run of three straight victories.

Along with her success with Liverpool FC Women, Holland also joined the Wales National Soccer team’s February training camp. The team is preparing for the 2023 FIFA Women’s Wop Cup qualifying campaign which will begin in Sept. 2021.

Holland finished her KU career in fall 2020. She is one of 14 players in Kansas soccer history to start every match in her career, which was 75 total. While at KU, Holland was a two-time All-Big 12 Second Team selection her junior and senior campaigns. She was also a member of the Big 12 All-Freshman Team in 2017.

As a junior, Holland was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region Team and was a member of the 2019 Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team. She was also was a three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree and seven-time member of the Athletic Director’s and Big 12 Commissioner’s honor rolls. She graduated from KU in December 2020, in 3.5 years, with a degree in exercise science.

During her senior campaign in 2020, Holland was a three-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week in the pandemic-shortened season. She tied for the Big 12 lead with three goals and three assists in KU’s nine games. Her three goals scored ranked seventh in the league. Additionally, Holland scored two game-winning goals in 2020 which ranked tied for fifth in the conference. Her game winners in 2020 came in the season opener at Texas on Sept. 11 and versus Oklahoma State on Oct. 16.

For her career, Holland finished 10th on the KU all-time shots list with 157. Her 75-consecutive starts as a Jayhawk are fourth all-time and she also amassed 14 assists and five-game winning goals while wearing the Crimson and Blue.