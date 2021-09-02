⚽️ Jayhawks Fall in Hard Fought Match at Memphis, 1-0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Despite a hard-fought 90 minutes, the Jayhawks fell, 1-0 to the Memphis Tigers at the Billy J. Murphy Soccer Complex on Thursday night.

Both teams came out strong and ready to compete in the first half. The Jayhawks had an early good look when midfielder Rylan Childers put a shot on target during the 11th minute, but was defended by the Tigers’ keeper.

By the end of the first half, Memphis pulled ahead during the 40th minute on a corner kick that led to goal by Memphis’ Grace Stordy.

The score remained 1-0 heading into the locker room.

Despite trailing going into the second half, Kansas continued to apply pressure, picking up five more shots in the second half, despite none of them reaching the back of the net.

Goalkeeper Melania Pasar picked up four saves on Thursday night, holding the Tigers to their 1-0 lead throughout the second half.

“I’m proud of the team. We battled really hard today, I mean, it’s a tough loss in a really close game against a really good team,” KU head coach Mark Francis said, “I’m disappointed in the loss but encouraged by the competitiveness and how much we want to win, how much the group wants to win.”

The Jayhawks will be in action Sunday, September 5 at 1 p.m. as they take on Arkansas State at A-State Soccer Complex in Jonesboro, Arkansas.