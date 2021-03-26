⚽️ Kansas Set to Host Notre Dame

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas soccer (6-3-3) hosts Notre Dame (6-5-0) on Sunday, March 28, at 11:30 a.m. (CT) at Rock Chalk Park.

The Jayhawks and the Fighting Irish will face off for the first time in soccer. KU has yet to matchup against Notre Dame in Lawrence, Kansas or in Notre Dame, Indiana, in the 26-years Kansas has had a women’s program.

Offensively for the Jayhawks, junior Rylan Childers leads the team with four goals scored this season. She has a total of nine points followed by freshman Brie Severns adding two and junior Grace Wiltgen and freshman Shira Elinav each contributing two.

In net, junior Sarah Peters is having another record season. She has posted six shutouts to bring her career total to 26 which is second all-time at KU. Peters is on pace to surpass current shutout leader, Meghan Miller (2001-04) who has 28. Peters is has also recorded 38 saves this season and holds a .809 save percentage.

UP NEXT

Kansas is off next week after the match at Arkansas was canceled. The Jayhawks return to the pitch on April 10 at 1 p.m. (CT), where they will play host to Missouri at Rock Chalk Park.