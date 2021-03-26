⚽️ Kansas Soccer vs. Notre Dame Postponed

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas soccer has announced that due to COVID-19 issues within Notre Dame’s soccer program, the game between the Jayhawks and the Fighting Irish has been postponed. More information on potential reschedule will be available next week.

Earlier this week, the match at Arkansas for next weekend, April 2, was canceled due to COVID-19 conflicts.

At this time, Kansas soccer (6-3-3) is scheduled to hit the field again on April 10 at Rock Chalk Park when it plays host to Missouri at 1 p.m.