⚽️ Kelley, Peters Earn Big 12 Weekly Honors

IRVING, Texas – Kansas soccer’s Moira Kelley and Sarah Peters earned Big 12 weekly honors as announced by the conference Monday. Kelley was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week and Peters was named Big 12 Co-Goalkeeper of the Week sharing the honor with Iowa State’s Jordan Silkowitz.

Kelley, a freshman from Overland Park, Kansas, picked up her first-career point as a Jayhawk in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Iowa State in Ames, Iowa. The defender dribbled the ball deep into Cyclone territory on the left side of the field and made a cross pass through traffic to find teammate, Rylan Childers, in the middle of the box who got her foot on the ball and leveled the score in the 57th minute. This was the first time the Jayhawks had made a game-tying goal this season.

Kelley has started in all 12 matches for the Jayhawks during the 2020-21 season. After tallying every minute on defensive during the fall season, Kelley earned Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors. This is Kelley’s first Big 12 weekly award. The last time KU had a freshman of the week was on Oct. 20, 2018 when Peters earned the honor.

Peters played 110 minutes and made three saves against Iowa State. The Lee’s Summit, Missouri native made a diving one-handed save to the right of the goal after Iowa State got a shot off with the assist of the wind late in regulation to keep the game tied and push overtime. Peters has now played in 58-career games moving her with two games of the top-four for most games played by a goalkeeper at KU.

This is Peters third Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week award this season after previously garnering the honor on Sept. 15 and Oct. 20. To date, Peters now has six Big 12 weekly awards.