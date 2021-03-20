⚽️ No. 22 Kansas Draws with Iowa State, 1-1

AMES, Iowa – With a game-tying goal in the 57th minute by Rylan Childers, No. 22 Kansas battled through two overtimes with Iowa State for a 1-1 draw on Saturday afternoon at the Cyclone Sports Complex.

With the tie, Kansas moved to 6-3-3 on the year, while Iowa State is now 2-6-4.

Iowa State struck first in the 38th minute, ending Kansas’ streak of holding their opponents scoreless for 247-consecutive minutes. Kansas returned the favor and scored in the 57th minute with a cross from Moira Kelley to Childers. Both teams sizzled out, and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

In the final seconds of regulation and the game tied 1-1, Iowa State’s Taylor Bee shot the ball from outside the 18-yard box to the bottom left corner, but goalkeeper Sarah Peters dove across the net to save the goal with one hand to send the game to overtime. This save not only saved the goal but also extended the game.

STATS OF THE GAME

4: Childers scored her fourth goal of the 2020-21 season in the 57th minute. The junior from Grain Valley, Missouri fielded a cross pass from Kelley in the middle of the box and was able to settle it before finding the top-right corner of the net to even things, 1-1. Childers is now the leading scorer for the Jayhawks this season, and the assist was Kelley’s first point of her career.

1-1: The 1-1 double-overtime tie was the second double-overtime tie with Iowa State this season and second straight double-overtime draw.

NOTES

Childers goal marks the first game tying goal this season for Kansas.

Although Kansas was outshot 13-6, Kansas had a higher shot on goal percentage with 67 percent (4-6) compared to Iowa State’s 31 percent (4-13).

With today’s game, Peters has played 58 games, moving her within two games of the top-four for most games played by a keeper in Kansas history.

QUOTING MARK FRANCIS

“There is no doubt that we weren’t as sharp as we needed to be coming into this game. Credit to the team because the tie is better than a loss. I’m proud of how they battled. Sarah (Peters) made a really good save for us late in the game. ISU hit a really good shot with the wind, and Sarah made a great save to the right of the goal, which kept us in at the time. We have Notre Dame next Sunday at home. The number one thing for us to do is to get our legs back under us so that we are back firing at 100 percent capacity. We have to be conscious how much we train and when we train to recover and to prepare for the coming week. We’re excited for next week and excited to be back at home.”

UP NEXT

Kansas returns home to Rock Chalk Park to host Notre Dame on Sunday, March 28 at 11:30 a.m. (CT).