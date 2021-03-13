⚽️ No. 23 Kansas Draws, 0-0, Against Kansas State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In the third Dillons Sunflower Showdown of the 2020-21 season, No. 23 Kansas and Kansas State ended with a 0-0 draw at Rock Chalk Park on Saturday afternoon. With the tie, KU’s record is now 6-3-2 on the season and the Wildcats move to 3-7-1.

KU had the first real look of the match in the 24th minute. Junior Kailey Lane found space for a shot and got the ball on net. Unfortunately for Lane Kanas State was ready and combined for a team save to keep the game scoreless.

KSU’s goalie Peyton Pearson was called on in the 27th minute, saving KU’s Mackenzie Boeve’s shot from the top of the box. The Kansas State goalie would be tested five more times throughout the contest and was up to the task every time.

Kansas had its own anxious moment in the first half when K-State’s Brookelynn Entz’s shot pinged off the woodwork. Fortunately for the Jayhawks the ball bounced away from goal and the game remained goalless.

The second half started off with more of the same. Both teams traded shots on goal with both keepers doing their respective jobs.

As the second half dragged on both teams had their chances but neither could take advantage. As overtime loomed both teams had one shot in the final five minutes.

In what would turn into the first overtime period Kansas had the only shot on goal off of junior Rylan Childers’ foot. Again, Pearson rose to the challenge and made the save preventing the Jayhawks from walking away with all three points.

In the dying minutes of the final overtime KSU had the best chance to grab all three points. This time it was the Jayhawks keeper, junior Sarah Peters, who made the clutch play. She leapt to her left, made the save and secured the shot and at least one point for the Jayhawks.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

In the 107th minute, Kansas State’s Aliyah Naggar found an opening in KU’s defense and ripped a shot on goal. KU’s Sarah Peters left her feet, reached out at full extension to her left and made a terrific save, securing the ball and not giving KSU a chance at a rebound. Not only did Peters save the shot, she saved the point for KU as this came in golden goal overtime.

STAT OF THE GAME

0-0 – This was Kansas’ second overtime game of the season, the first being a 1-1 draw against Iowa State on Nov. 6, 2020. This was Kansas’ first scoreless draw since 2019 when they drew 0-0 with Texas Tech in Lubbock.

QUOTING MARK FRANCIS

“I was happy with out effort and intensity. The effort was really good. We made it difficult for them to play in terms of defensive presence. Our transition defense was good.”

UP NEXT

Kansas will hit the road next week and travel to Ames, Iowa, to battle Iowa State on Saturday, March 20.