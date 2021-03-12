⚽️ No. 23 Kansas Hosts Kansas State to Open Home Slate

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 23 Kansas (6-3-1) opens the spring home slate against Kansas State (3-7-0) in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown, Saturday, March 13, at 12 p.m. (CT) at Rock Chalk Park.

The Jayhawks and the Wildcats face off for the second time in the span of seven days with the first meeting happening March 6. KU claimed a 2-0 victory in Manhattan led by goals from Rylan Childers and Shira Elinav. In goal, Sarah Peters recorded her fifth shutout of the season, bringing her career total to 25.

Kansas holds a 6-3-1 record on the season after posting a 5-3-1 fall record to finish fourth in the Big 12. Kansas State opened its spring with the KU match.

Kansas leads Kansas State in the all-time series, 4-1-0, and the Jayhawks have won the last four meetings, including two this season in Manhattan.

UP NEXT

Kansas will hit the road to travel to Ames, Iowa for a road match at Iowa State on Saturday, March 20, at 3 p.m. (Central).