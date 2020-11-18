⚽ Holland and Kelley Earn Big 12 Postseason Soccer Honors

IRVING, Texas – Kansas soccer senior Ceri Holland has been named to the 2020 All-Big 12 Second Team while Moira Kelley is on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team as the conference office announced the soccer postseason awards Wednesday. Selections for the All-Big 12 teams were voted on by the league’s head coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own players.

A three-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week this season, Holland is on the All-Big 12 Second Team for the second-straight year. The West Yorkshire, England, native tied for the Big 12 lead with three goals and three assists in KU’s nine games this pandemic-shortened season. Her three goals scored ranked seventh in the league. Additionally, Holland scored two game-winning goals in 2020 which ranked tied for fifth in the conference.

For her career, Holland finished 10th on the KU all-time shots list with 157. Her 75-consecutive starts as a Jayhawk are fourth all-time and she also amassed 14 assists and five-game winning goals while wearing the Crimson and Blue.