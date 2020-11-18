⚽ Holland and Kelley Earn Big 12 Postseason Soccer Honors
IRVING, Texas – Kansas soccer senior Ceri Holland has been named to the 2020 All-Big 12 Second Team while Moira Kelley is on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team as the conference office announced the soccer postseason awards Wednesday. Selections for the All-Big 12 teams were voted on by the league’s head coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own players.
A three-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week this season, Holland is on the All-Big 12 Second Team for the second-straight year. The West Yorkshire, England, native tied for the Big 12 lead with three goals and three assists in KU’s nine games this pandemic-shortened season. Her three goals scored ranked seventh in the league. Additionally, Holland scored two game-winning goals in 2020 which ranked tied for fifth in the conference.
For her career, Holland finished 10th on the KU all-time shots list with 157. Her 75-consecutive starts as a Jayhawk are fourth all-time and she also amassed 14 assists and five-game winning goals while wearing the Crimson and Blue.
Kelley started all nine KU matches on the defensive end in 2020. Additionally, the Overland Park, Kansas, native played every minute for the Jayhawks, including the double-overtime match versus Iowa State on Nov. 6. With Kelley on the field this season, Kansas ranked tied for third in the Big 12 with four shutouts and tied for fourth in the conference in goals allowed with eight. Additionally, KU’s 92 shots allowed were the second lowest surrendered in the Big 12.
The announcement means Kansas has had at least one Jayhawk on the All-Big 12 teams each year since the current format began in 2000. The two Jayhawks selected also marked the eighth time in the last nine seasons that two or more KU representatives were selected to the all-conference squads.
Kansas finished fourth in the 2020 Big 12 Conference standings with a 5-3-1 record in the pandemic-shortened season.