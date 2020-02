⚾ 2020 Kansas Baseball Single Game Tickets On Sale

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas baseball single game tickets are on sale now.

The Jayhawks have 24-home games at Hoglund Ballpark in 2020 and open their home slate of games March 4 against Creighton at 2 p.m.

Kansas opens home Big 12 play March 20-22 against West Virginia.

Single game tickets can be purchased by calling the Kansas ticket office (785-864-3141) or visiting KUAthletics.com/Tickets.