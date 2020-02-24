⚾ Hazelwood Named Big 12 Co-Newcomer Of The Week

IRVING, Texas – Kansas starting pitcher Everhett Hazelwood has been named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week as announced by the conference office Monday.

Hazelwood made his second career start in a Kansas uniform, recording a season-high 12 strikeouts while allowing only one walk. The San Diego, California native earned his first career win and is tied for first in the Big 12 with 18 strikeouts.

Hazelwood’s 12 strikeouts are the first since Ben Krauth tallied 12 strikeouts against West Virginia March 25, 2016. Jackson Goddard (13 | Oklahoma State, April 15, 2017) and Ryan Zeferjahn (14 | Oklahoma State, April 13, 2019) each have previously surpassed the 12-strikeout total.