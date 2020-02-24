⚾ Hazelwood Named Big 12 Co-Newcomer Of The Week
IRVING, Texas – Kansas starting pitcher Everhett Hazelwood has been named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week as announced by the conference office Monday.
Hazelwood made his second career start in a Kansas uniform, recording a season-high 12 strikeouts while allowing only one walk. The San Diego, California native earned his first career win and is tied for first in the Big 12 with 18 strikeouts.
Hazelwood’s 12 strikeouts are the first since Ben Krauth tallied 12 strikeouts against West Virginia March 25, 2016. Jackson Goddard (13 | Oklahoma State, April 15, 2017) and Ryan Zeferjahn (14 | Oklahoma State, April 13, 2019) each have previously surpassed the 12-strikeout total.
"I was thrilled with his performance against Charleston Southern. He commanded his fastball on both sides of the plate and down in the zone much better than his start against Belmont. He has a quality finish pitch and one of the best sliders in the Big 12. It was a dominant performance, and if we are going to finish in the top half of the Big 12 and make the NCAA Tournament, we need him to be an impact guy on the mound. His performance Saturday was a big step forward."Ritch Price, Kansas Baseball Head Coach