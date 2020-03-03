⚾ JAYHAWKS IN THE PROS: Spring Training

Krauth was drafted out of Kansas in the 16th round of the 2016 draft to the Cleveland Indians. Krauth spent the 2016 season with the Rookie, Short-A and Full-A clubs. He made it to the Advanced-A in 2018 and finished with a 1.99 ERA in 38 appearances with the Lynchburg Hillcats. He received an invite to the Indians 2020 Spring Training camp after spending 2019 in Triple-A Columbus and ending the year in Double-A Akron, where he posted a 4.66 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 34 games. During Spring Training, he has made an appearance in three games, pitching two and 1/3 innings and recording two strikeouts

Weiman was drafted out of Kansas in the eighth round of the 2017 draft to the Pittsburg Pirates. He spent the 2017 season with Short-A West Virginia and advanced through the system in 2018, ending the year in Double-A Altoona. After starting the 2019 campaign with the Curve and posting a 1.86 ERA in 16 games and 24 strikeouts, Weiman moved up to Triple-A Indianapolis. He ended the year with the Indianapolis Indians with a 4.63 ERA in eight appearances. He was invited to 2020 Spring Training as a non-roster invitee and has appeared in three games for the Pirates. Weiman has a 0.00 ERA in one and 2/3 innings pitched this spring.

Stephen Villines

Villines was drafted out of Kansas in the 10th round of the 2017 draft to the New York Mets. He spent the 2017 season with the Rookie and Shot-A clubs, where he appeared in a combined 19 games and posted a 1.65 ERA in his first full season in the minors. Villines started the 2018 season with Full-A Columbia and advanced through Advanced-A St. Lucie to end the season in Double-A Binghamton. With the Rumble Ponies, he owned a 3.18 ERA in seven games while earning one save and 17 strikeouts. He was brought up to Triple-A Syracuse to start the 2019 campaign and had a 6.73 ERA in 13 games and 16 innings pitched before ending the year in Binghamton with a 1.20 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 28 appearances. He was invited to 2020 Spring Training and has appeared in two games and one and 1/3 innings pitched.

Sam Freeman

Freeman was drafted out of Kansas in the 32nd round of the 2008 draft to the St. Louis Cardinals. Freeman made his major league debut for the Cardinals on June 1, 2012 and has spent parts of seven seasons in the majors. He was traded to the Texas Rangers in 2015 and has been apart of the Milwaukee Brewers, Atlanta Braves and ended the 2019 season with the Los Angeles Angels where he posted a 4.50 ERA in one appearance. He received a non-roster invite to 2020 Spring Training with the Washington Nationals and has made an appearance in two games where he posts a 0.00 ERA and three strikeouts in two innings pitched.