With their postseason life on the line, as well as the careers of their fellow upperclassmen teammates, the freshmen on the Kansas baseball team delivered, defeating in-state rival Kansas State, 15-14, in epic comeback fashion during an elimination game in the 2019 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship on at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark May 23, 2019.

