⚾ Sems Named To 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Team

IRVING, Texas – Senior shortstop Benjamin Sems has been named to the 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Team.

Sems was selected to the 2019 All-Big 12 Second Team last season and holds the highest returning batting average for the Jayhawks this season (.305). Sems finished his 2019 campaign with 12 doubles, 39 RBI, four home runs and 14 stolen bases.

The Chesterfield, Missouri native has played in 133 career games for the Jayhawks and has 113 hits with 23 doubles, nine home runs and 75 RBI. Sems holds a career .949 fielding percentage, which includes his .971 total from last season.

Sems joins Ryan Zeferejahn as the latest Jayhawk to earn preseason recognition with Zeferjahn earning his accolades from the Big 12 coaches last season.