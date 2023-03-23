⛳️ Kansas Heads Back to Arizona for the PING/ASU Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s golf team heads to Phoenix, Arizona to compete at the PING/ASU Invitational, March24-26, at Papago Golf Club. The Jayhawks are coming off a fourth place, five-under (859) finish at the Wisconsin Westbrook Invitational, Feb. 26-27. The five under was a 54-hole school record.

In a 17-team field, the PING/ASU Invitational is a 54-hole tournament that will consist of 18-holes played each day. On Friday, March 24th, the Kansas will tee off at 10:45 a.m. (Central)and for the following two rounds play begins at 10 a.m. The Papago Golf Club has a par 72 and measures 6,543 yards.

Five Jayhawks will make the trip for the PING/ASU Invitational, with super-senior Esme Hamiliton, sophomores Jordan Rothman and Johanna Ebner, freshmen Lauren Clark and senior Abby Glynn.

Rothman leads KU in scoring at 73.12 per round. She tied for third finish at the Wisconsin Westbrook Invitational recording a career-low 208 (-8), which included a collegiate career-round low 67 (-5). Finishing behind Rothman at the Westbrook Invitational was Clark who shot an even par 216 for the three-round tournament. Clark has two top-20 finishes in 2022-23. Ebner has been KU’s top finisher in four tournaments in 2022-23 and is just behind Rothman with a 73.14 per round scoring average. Glynn will be competing in her 29th all-time event while at KU, including her sixth in 2022-23.

Kansas has posted top-10 finishes in all of their spring tournaments, finishing fifth at the Match in the Desert in Superstition Mountain, Arizona, eighth at the UCF Challenge in Orlando, Florida, and fourth at the Westbrook Invitational in Peoria, Arizona.

Joining Kansas at the PING/ASU Invitational are host Arizona State, Northwestern, Oregon, Washington State, Colorado, New Mexico State, Mississippi State, USC, Baylor, Michigan, Texas, Oregon State, Arizona, Washington, Michigan State and California.

Live scoring for the PING/ASU Invitational will be here via Goltstat.com.