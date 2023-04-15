⛳️Broin Shoots 9-Under; Jayhawks Finish 2nd in Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Junior Gunnar Broin fired the second-best round in Kansas history on Saturday at the Hawkeye Invitational, shooting a 9-under 63 at Finkbine Golf Course to help the Jayhawks take second place at 24-under as a team.

Kansas finished five shots behind host Iowa, who won the tournament at -29. The Jayhawks shot 15-under as a team in the final round to cut into the Hawkeye lead and stayed in contention until the final holes.

Broin finished just one shot behind the individual winner, Mac McClear from Iowa, who shot a final-round 67 to finish at 10-under. Broin had rounds of 72-72, before his final-round 63 on Saturday. He tied Ryan Vermeer and Andrew Price for the second-best score in Kansas history, just two shots behind Chase Hanna’s program record of 61.

Broin and the Jayhawks played the final nine holes of their second round Saturday morning, before taking the course for the final round in the afternoon. That followed a practice round and 27 holes of competition on Friday for a schedule that was altered because of incoming inclement weather.

“We played better the last round, but it wasn’t quite good enough to beat Iowa on their home course,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “We finished second again for the second straight event. I’m really proud of our fight and toughness the last round. We played 72 holes in two days and really hung in there the last round.”

The Jayhawks had three players – led by Broin – finish in the Top 10. Junior William Duquette put together rounds of 70-69-71 to finish 6-under and tie for sixth. Freshman Will King finished eighth at 5-under with rounds of 70-72-69.

Junior Cecil Belisle finished tied for 25th at 2-over. He shot a 2-under 70 in the final round with five birdies on his scorecard, including four in a five-hole stretch. Junior Davis Cooper finished tied for 31st. He shot a 70 in the second round, before closing with a 77. Playing as an individual, redshirt junior Zach Sokolosky tied Belisle and others for 25th. Sokolosky shot a final-round 69 with four birdies and one bogey.

Broin was flawless in his round, picking up birdies on holes 1, 3, 7, 9, 10, 15 and 18 and an eagle on the par-five sixth hole. He closed his round with a birdie on the 449-yard par four 18th to get to 9-under for his round and the tournament. The second-place finish is Broin’s best as a Jayhawk and he now has five Top 10s on the season. Duquette has now been inside the Top 10 in three of his last four events after his sixth-place finish.

“Gunnar had a great round of golf and ended up with a second-place finish,” Bermel said. “William Duquette and Will King both finished in the Top 10. We have a week off and need to get rested up and ready for the Big 12s.”

Kansas will head to Hutchinson next for the Big 12 Championship at Prairie Dunes. Play begins April 24.