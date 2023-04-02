⛳️Jayhawks Stay Out West for Cowboy Classic in Arizona

Tournament: Cowboy Classic

Course: Whirlwind Golf Club – Cattail Course

Par/Yards: 72/7334

Live Stats: Golfstat

Participating Teams: Wyoming, UC Davis, Utah State, Pacific, UNLV, No. 50 Missouri, UTEP, Kansas, Utah Valley, UC Santa Barbara, UT Arlington, Iowa State, Loyola Marymount, Southern Utah, Denver, Weber State, No. 28 San Diego State, Long Beach State, Grand Canyon, No. 34 TCU, St. Mary’s.

Jayhawks Stay Out West for Cowboy Classic in Arizona

CHANDLER, Ariz. – The Kansas Men’s Golf Team will continue its West Coast swing this week when it competes in the 21-team Cowboy Classic at Whirlwind Golf Club’s Cattail Course. Play begins Monday with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m., CT. The Jayhawks are paired with the tournament’s host, Wyoming.

The Jayhawks competed last week at the Duck Invitational in Eugene, Oregon and finished seventh in the 14-team tournament with juniors Gunnar Broin (T18) and Davis Cooper (T22) both securing Top 25 finishes.

Coach Jamie Bermel will go with the same lineup this week, which consists of Broin, Cooper and fellow juniors William Duquette and Cecil Belisle, along with freshman Will King. Redshirt junior Zach Sokolosky will play as an individual for the second straight tournament.

“We are playing another quality golf course again this week,” Bermel said. “We have had three really good days of practice, and I think the guys are ready to go.”

Kansas enters the tournament currently ranked No. 59 in the latest Golfstat team rankings with two regular season events remaining. Following this tournament, the Jayhawks will take a week of competition off before playing in the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City on April 15. The following week, Kansas will head to Hutchinson for the Big 12 Championship and the start of the postseason on April 24.

Broin, in his first year with the program, is leading the team in scoring average at 71.92 and has been inside the Top 20 in four of his last six events with three Top 10s in that span. Broin’s second rounds have been particularly good this season with six of his eight second rounds being at even or under par.

Cooper got better each round at the Duck Invitational, eventually finishing with a 71 in the final round and tying for 22nd place in the 82-person field. His finish in Eugene was his best since finishing tied for fourth at the Gopher Invitational in the fall.

Duquette, Belisle and King all have four Top 25 finishes this season and similar scoring averages entering this week with Belisle leading the bunch at 73.08, followed by Duquette at 73.13 and King at 73.50. Duquette had the best finish of the bunch in Eugene, finishing tied for 37th.

Sokolosky, with a scoring average of 74.00, is playing as in individual for the third straight event and finished tied for 55th in Oregon.

Live stats for this week’s tournament will be available through Golfstat.