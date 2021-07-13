⛳ Three Jayhawks Named WGCA All-American Scholars

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholars have been announced by the organization and three Jayhawk golfers, Aristelle Acuff, Abby Glynn and Hanna Hawks, were among the 1,439 honored. The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative grade point average is a 3.50.

All three Jayhawks were regulars in KU’s lineup this past spring. Acuff graduated from KU in May 2021 with a degree in finance. Glynn is coming off her sophomore season and is a biology major, while Hawks was a freshman last year and studies human biology.

Acuff and Glynn are repeat selections having earned the honor in 2020. The three honorees give Kansas 37 all-time WGCA All-American Scholar recipients.