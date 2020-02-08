⭐️ Self No. 8 On Active All-Time NCAA Wins List

With his 700th career victory, Jayhawk head coach Bill Self became the sixth-fastest to reach 700 wins at the Division I level and ranks No. 8 on the active coach all-time NCAA wins list.

ACTIVE NCAA DI COACHING WINS LIST Rank Coach (Current School) Seasons W L % 1. Mike Krzyzewski (Duke) 45 1,151 347 76.8 2. Jim Boeheim (Syracuse) 44 959 394 70.9 3. Roy Williams (North Carolina) 32 881 246 78.2 4. Bob Huggins (West Virginia) 38 878 366 70.6 5. Cliff Ellis (Coastal Carolina) 42 776 512 60.2 6. John Calipari (Kentucky) 28 725 214 77.2 7. Rick Barnes (Tennessee) 33 705 373 65.4 8. Bill Self (Kansas) 27 700 214 76.6 9. Dana Altman (Oregon) 31 663 344 65.8 10. Jim Larranaga (Miami) 36 656 442 59.7 Records as of Feb. 5, 2020