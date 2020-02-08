⭐️ Self No. 8 On Active All-Time NCAA Wins List
With his 700th career victory, Jayhawk head coach Bill Self became the sixth-fastest to reach 700 wins at the Division I level and ranks No. 8 on the active coach all-time NCAA wins list.
|ACTIVE NCAA DI COACHING WINS LIST
|Rank
|Coach (Current School)
|Seasons
|W
|L
|%
|1.
|Mike Krzyzewski (Duke)
|45
|1,151
|347
|76.8
|2.
|Jim Boeheim (Syracuse)
|44
|959
|394
|70.9
|3.
|Roy Williams (North Carolina)
|32
|881
|246
|78.2
|4.
|Bob Huggins (West Virginia)
|38
|878
|366
|70.6
|5.
|Cliff Ellis (Coastal Carolina)
|42
|776
|512
|60.2
|6.
|John Calipari (Kentucky)
|28
|725
|214
|77.2
|7.
|Rick Barnes (Tennessee)
|33
|705
|373
|65.4
|8.
|Bill Self (Kansas)
|27
|700
|214
|76.6
|9.
|Dana Altman (Oregon)
|31
|663
|344
|65.8
|10.
|Jim Larranaga (Miami)
|36
|656
|442
|59.7
|Records as of Feb. 5, 2020