⭐️ Self No. 8 On Active All-Time NCAA Wins List

With his 700th career victory, Jayhawk head coach Bill Self became the sixth-fastest to reach 700 wins at the Division I level and ranks No. 8 on the active coach all-time NCAA wins list.

ACTIVE NCAA DI COACHING WINS LIST
RankCoach (Current School)SeasonsWL%
1.Mike Krzyzewski (Duke)451,15134776.8
2.Jim Boeheim (Syracuse)4495939470.9
3.Roy Williams (North Carolina)3288124678.2
4.Bob Huggins (West Virginia)3887836670.6
5.Cliff Ellis (Coastal Carolina)4277651260.2
6.John Calipari (Kentucky)2872521477.2
7.Rick Barnes (Tennessee)3370537365.4
8.Bill Self (Kansas)2770021476.6
9.Dana Altman (Oregon)3166334465.8
10.Jim Larranaga (Miami)3665644259.7
Records as of Feb. 5, 2020
