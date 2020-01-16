️⚽️ McClure and Merrick selected in NWSL Draft

BALTIMORE – For the first time in program history, two members of the Kansas Soccer team were selected in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Draft after Katie McClure and Addisyn Merrick saw their names picked Thursday afternoon. McClure was taken with the 23rd overall pick by with Washington Spirit, while Merrick was the 28th selection to the North Carolina Courage.

“I’m really excited for both of them,” said KU head coach Mark Francis. “For Katie and Addisyn, this is the culmination of great careers and great seasons, but also a lot of hard work and dedication. This shows that if you have the ability and are prepared to put in the work, great things are possible, and that’s the story for both of them. They bought in and it’s paying dividends. I can’t wait to see them take their games to the next level.”

McClure, who was taken by Washington with the fifth pick in the third round, finished off her 2019 campaign with a career-high 17 goals, a figure which led the Big 12 and was the second-most ever by Jayhawk in a single season. The Wichita, Kansas native tallied a career-high nine assists to add to her yearly point total of 43, which also led the conference. She posted a pair of hat tricks during her senior campaign, including a triple in the NCAA Second Round win over Xavier on Nov. 22. McClure was a unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 First Team and was also picked to the All-Central Region First Team. She ended her KU career with 39 goals, the second-most in program history.

Merrick, who was claimed by the North Carolina Courage with the first pick of the fourth round, was an All-Region First Team pick following her senior season after cementing herself as one of the nation’s top defenders this season. The Big 12’s Defender of the Year and an All-Big 12 First Team pick, Merrick played a team-high 2,278 minutes on the KU backline, a new program record. She anchored a KU defense that posted 11 shutouts, the second-most in program history, and a goals-against average of 0.78, the lowest in the Big 12 this season.

McClure and Merrick’s selection marks the first time in program history that two Jayhawks were taken in a draft.