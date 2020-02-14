🌟 Three NBA Jayhawks Head to Chicago for All-Star Weekend

CHICAGO, Ill. – Kansas will have three representatives taking part in the festivities associated with NBA All-Star Weekend Feb. 14-16 in Chicago. Joel Embiid, Devonte’ Graham and Svi Mykhailiuk will all see action at the United Center during the three-day event.

Embiid, who played at Kansas during the 2013-14 season, will take part in his third All-Star game. Now in his fourth season playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, Embiid is averaging 22.9 ppg and 11.9 rpg in 39 games this season. The All-Star game is set for Feb. 16 on TNT and will tip off at 7 p.m. (CT).

Graham and Mykhailiuk, who each spent four seasons in Lawrence from 2015-18, will both compete in the Rising Stars game on Friday, Feb. 14. Graham, who is averaging 18.1 ppg and 7.8 apg for Charlotte this season, will play for the Team U.S., while Mykhailiuk, averaging 8.9 ppg for Detroit, will suit up for the Team World. Tip for the Rising Stars game is set for 8 p.m. (CT) on TNT.

Graham will also take part in the 3-point contest, set for Saturday, Feb. 15. Graham is hitting 3.5 threes per game this season, the seventh-most in the NBA. He is also hitting 37.4% of his 3-point attempts, which ranks ninth among players who shot seven or more three per game.