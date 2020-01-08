🎙 Kansas Athletics Launches The Jayhawker Podcast

The Jayhawker Trailer | Dec. 20, 2019 There are a lot of great stories that go untold. The Jayhawker Podcast changes that by featuring the best KU stories from past and present, packaged and told in a way fans haven’t heard before. We take you inside the stories of current and former student-athletes, coaches, staff members and fans in a way that’s equal parts entertaining and interesting.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The official podcast of Kansas Athletics, The Jayhawker, through a partnership with Learfield IMG College and Sport & Story, will debut on Thursday, January 9th. Hosted by the voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, The Jayhawker brings a new and unique side of storytelling from past, present and future KU greats. The first episode will feature former KU All-American and 14-year NBA veteran, Drew Gooden.

Subscribe and listen each week as we take you on a journey and re-live some of the greatest moments in Jayhawk history. This all-encompassing weekly podcast will dive deep into the lives of former coaches, student-athletes, staff broadcasters, family members and much more.

“As a lifelong Jayhawk fan far before I was an announcer, I’m pinching myself getting to sit and chat in the living rooms of some of my boyhood heroes,” said Hanni. “It’s a thrill to help capture the stories of these Jayhawk icons and bring other tales to light of KU contributors you may not yet know. It’s Jayhawk storytelling like you’ve never heard before.”

To subscribe to The Jayhawker and be notified each week when new episodes are available, click the following links for your preferred podcast platform: Apple, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Play. You can also follow The Jayhawker on Twitter and Instagram.