🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Devon Dotson

Episode 6: Devon Dotson | Feb. 13, 2020

In this week’s episode of “The Jayhawker,” Dotson discusses his early hoops influences – both in his own family (2:20) and in the NBA (4:00). He describes his breakthrough freshman season and what it took to make an immediate impact at Kansas (6:30). Dotson also shares the feedback he received while going through the NBA pre-draft process last spring and what he set out to improve upon heading into this year (9:15).

Known for his baseline-to-baseline speed and explosiveness in the half-court as well, Dotson describes what it’s like to be the fastest player on the floor (15:00). Dotson is a man of many talents though, both in other sports (17:30) and other genres (18:15). Finally, we give you a “bonus-track” of sorts, with a closing “Devon Dotson Fastbreak” breaking down he and his teammates in rapid-fire fashion (23:40).