🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Gary Woodland

Episode 7: Gary Woodland | Feb. 20, 2020

One game at Allen Fieldhouse changed Gary Woodland’s life forever, and set him on the path that would lead to a US Open title. We cover that tale and more in this week’s edition of “The Jayhawker” podcast.

When it comes to cheering on Jayhawks in the pros, Woodland’s rise to stardom in golf has given Kansas fans a PGA star to follow with pride in the same way they cheer on perennial NBA All-Star Joel Embiid and Pro Bowl corners like Chris Harris and Aqib Talib in the NFL. This week’s podcast covers Woodland’s ascent all the way to 2019 US Open Champion, but traces it back to his early days as a multi-sport standout in Topeka who initially chose basketball over golf.

Woodland recaps his sports childhood and what it was like growing up watching KU hoops and dreaming of one day playing for the Jayhawks. He shares how he initially chose Washburn basketball over KU golf and the humbling trip inside Allen Fieldhouse – as an opposing player – that ultimately caused him to rethink his college sports ambitions and reset the entire trajectory of his pro career.

Woodland also opens up about personal tragedy, a special connection with another young golfer that’s inspired him, and walks us through his epic run at Pebble Beach in June of 2019. Finally, Woodland shares how life has changed since winning the biggest tournament of his career and the sports heroes from all sports he now counts as friends. He closes by telling us who would play in his dream golf foursome as well as who would start alongside him in a fantasy all-time KU Basketball starting five.