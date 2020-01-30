🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Jeff Boschee

Episode 4: Jeff Boschee | Jan. 30, 2020

Jeff Boschee was told he wouldn’t be good enough, but ended up becoming Kansas’ all-time 3-point leader. This is his story. He tells us about learning to work hard on his game (4:24), and getting told he wasn’t good enough to play at Kansas (11:50). We get into him being a standout sharpshooter (20:08), as well as being a part of the 2002 undefeated Big 12 team (29:40). Finally, he reflects on his time as a Jayhawk and what it meant to him (37:02).