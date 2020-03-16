🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Ochai Agbaji

Episode 10: Ochai Agbaji | March 16, 2020

Everything about where Ochai Agbaji is now is surprising. He grew up the son of two former college basketball players, but did you know he was a great soccer player growing up? He didn’t have a D1 basketball offer until his senior year of high school. And he was redshirting his freshman year…until some injuries and other circumstances called for his redshirt to be pulled two-thirds of the way into the season. That’s something that rarely happens, especially at this level. We cover it all with Ochai, from his beginnings in basketball to making an impact with the Jayhawks.