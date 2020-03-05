🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Perry Ellis

Episode 9: Perry Ellis | March 5, 2020

Everybody deals with pressure at some point. It’s part of life. But for some, that pressure comes when you’re not necessarily ready for it. That’s what Perry Ellis had to learn how to deal with. How’d he do it? And how did that lead to him heading to Lawrence, where he’d have an All-Big 12 career? We sat down with the former KU standout to talk about that, as well as rehabbing from a knee injury and trying to resume his professional career. He made a unique choice about where to rehab and how to stay busy: In Lawrence while working with the KU basketball support staff. It’s a move with one eye toward the future. But Perry Ellis isn’t ready to close the chapter on his playing career quite yet.