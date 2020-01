Episode 3: Scot Pollard | Jan. 23, 2020

Scot Pollard is nothing if not colorful. We sit down with the former Jayhawk and 11-year NBA veteran to tell his story, starting with growing up in a tall family (2:50). We get into the impact his father’s death had on him (5:50) and how a 1997 NCAA Tournament loss still haunts him (19:34). We get into his style (27:03), his time on “Survivor” (31:22) and finally, what his legacy as a Jayhawk means to him (36:14).