🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Tyshawn Taylor

Episode 2: Tyshawn Taylor | Jan. 16, 2020

Tyshawn Taylor is a guy who used hard work and determination to help lead Kansas to the 2012 national championship game. We start with his high school career playing for legendary coach Bob Hurley, and how he ended up at Kansas (3:50). Tyshawn tells us why his sophomore year was tough for him and how he benefited from it (18:10). We talk about how close the 2012 team came to winning the national title (28:17), and finally, making it to the NBA and playing for Jason Kidd (35:24).