🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Wayne Simien

Episode 11: Wayne Simien | March 20, 2020

Wayne Simien accomplished just about everything a college basketball player could during his four years at KU. He was a 2-time All-American, played on a pair of Final Four teams and won the 2005 Big 12 Player of the Year award. That illustrious career set Simien on a path to eventually become a 1st-round NBA draft pick and World Champion with the Miami Heat. For most athletes, any of these awesome accolades or crowning achievements would proudly serve as headlines to their life story, but not for Wayne. Half-way through his collegiate career Simien not only went through a coaching transition but also a major life transformation. Go inside the mind and heart of a man who recalibrated his motives prior to his junior year and went on to play the best basketball of his life. Hear Simien’s perspective on later walking away from a lucrative pro hoops career to go all-in on pursuing his destiny in ministry. It’s a bold and impressively honest look into the life of a man who loved the game very much, but ultimately, loved God immeasurably more.