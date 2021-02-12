🎾 Jayhawk Tennis Set for Home Opening Weekend vs. Denver, Wichita State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s tennis team will look to make it two wins in a row on Friday when it hosts Denver at 12 p.m., at the Jayhawk Tennis Center in Lawrence, Kan. It will be the start of a busy home weekend for the Jayhawks, who will also host Wichita State on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Kansas Athletics continues to rely on the advice of the Pandemic Medical Advisory Team on a weekly basis to determine the number of fans permitted in its athletic facilities. PMAT has set capacity for matches inside the Jayhawk Tennis Center at 96 total patrons with tickets being allotted 90 minutes prior to match time on a first come first serve basis. Admittance will remain free of charge, but in an effort to control the number of fans permitted, tickets will be given to fans wishing to be in attendance. This will remain the common practice until further notice. Tickets cannot be reserved in advance and will only be available at the front desk of the Jayhawk Tennis Center.

The pair of matches will be Kansas’ first home matches of the 2020-21 season, as the Jayhawks will host a total of eight home matches throughout the season.

The Jayhawks topped Tulsa on Jan. 31 and will take the courts for the first time in February against Denver. Kansas put together a 7-4 record last year before the season was cut short and opened this season at the Big 12/Pac-12 Dual in Arlington in mid-January.

Following a setback to Arkansas, the Jayhawks topped Tulsa and sits at 1-1 on the season heading into the weekend against Denver and Wichita State.

Against Tulsa, Malkia Ngounoue, Carmen Roxana Manu and Vasiliki Karvouni notched singles victories for the Jayhawks. Karvouni teamed up with Sonia Smagina to earn a doubles point, and Julia Deming and Tifany Lagarde also won a doubles point. Ngounoue and Roxana Manu are currently ranked #49 in the ITA’s Doubles Rankings, and fell to the Tulsa pair of Martina Okalova and Vera Ploner (#22) the last time out.

To follow along throughout the weekend, follow Kansas Tennis on Twitter at @KansasTennis and follow live stats here.