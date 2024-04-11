🎾 Kansas Set for Action-Packed Weekend at the Jayhawk Tennis Center

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 54 Kansas tennis team returns home to host its final four home matches including a pair against ranked opponents. The Jayhawks will face No. 68 Wichita State at 10 a.m., followed by Houston at 5 p.m., at the Jayhawk Tennis Center on Friday.

Friday’s double-header will then be followed by another pair of matches on Sunday as Kansas plays No. 55 ranked UCF and Kansas City to the Jayhawk Tennis Center to conclude the regular season.

The Jayhawks are coming off back-to-back Big 12 road victories including a 5-2 win against West Virginia and securing the win over Cincinnati with a score of 6-1.

Kansas will kick off the weekend against Wichita State (10-7) in non-conference action. In the last meeting on January 21, 2023, KU beat Wichita State, 6-1 in Lawrence to improve its overall series advantage to 22-8.

The Jayhawk will then take on Big 12 Newcomer Houston (2-16, 0-11 Big 12) later that evening for the first time since KU’s 4-2 win at Houston, Texas, on March 13, 2016. The two programs have met a total of eight times with Kansas winning the last six straight competitions for a 6-2 series advantage.

No. 55 UCF will come to the Jayhawk Tennis Center for the first time on Sunday, marking the first meeting between the two schools. UCF sits just below .500 in their first season in the Big 12 as they post a 5-6 conference record and are 8-11 overall this season.

The weekend will round out with a meeting between Kansas and Kansas City (5-13) on Sunday afternoon. The two schools last met on March 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri for a pair of matches. The Jayhawks swept the first match 4-0 and claimed the second with a 5-0 victory.

Admission is free for all four matches at the Jayhawk Tennis Center. Live stats and a live stream will be available for fans unable to attend.

Up Next

Kansas travels to Stillwater, Oklahoma for postseason play at the Big 12 Championship from April 17-20.