🎾 Kansas Set for Big 12 Home Opener vs. Iowa State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 57 ranked Kansas women’s tennis team returns home for its first Big 12 matchup against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, March 9 at the Jayhawk Tennis Center.

Doubles play starts at 12 p.m., followed by singles play. Admission to the match is free.

The Jayhawks are 3-7 on the season and are 1-1 in Big 12 after coming off a 4-1 win at Kansas State, along with previous victories against Old Dominion and Arizona. The Cyclones have lost both their Big 12 contests to K-State and Oklahoma State and enter the weekend at 2-7 on the season.

Freshman Kyoka Kubo comes into the contest with an unblemished record as she has won all 10 of her No. 4 singles matches this season, including recent wins over #58 ranked Safiya Carrington of Oklahoma State and a straight-set victory against Kansas State’s Charlotte Keitel.

Maria Titova also holds a winning singles record as she is 4-3 on the year after picking up a 6-0, 6-3 win against Veronika Kulhava of K-State to secure the Jayhawks in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown.

Admission is free for fans interested in attending the match. Fans can also follow along with Saturday’s match via live video here, as well as live stats available here. Fans can also follow @KansasTennis on X for live updates.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks remain at home for their next two contests beginning with Texas Tech on March 14 at 5 p.m. and Big 12 newcomer BYU on March 16 at 12 p.m.