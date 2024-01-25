🎾 Kansas Set to Compete in ITA Kickoff in Columbus

COLOMBUS, Ohio – The Kansas Women’s Tennis team returns to action at the ITA Kickoff in Colombus, Ohio, to take on future Big 12 opponent and No. 3 seed Arizona State on Friday, Jan. 26. The Jayhawks will either play against host team Ohio State or Notre Dame on Saturday.

The ITA Kickoff features 15 different host sites and 60 teams competing for an invitation to the ITA National Indoor Championships from Feb. 8-11 in Seattle, Washington. The top 15 teams will advance with the tournament’s host as they are automatically reserved a spot.

The Jayhawks opened the spring season on Jan. 11-13 at the Duel in the Desert tournament where they faced Clemson, Iowa State and Arkansas. The team notched eight singles victories with Kyoka Kubo, Gracie Mulville and Silvia Marie Costache winning two apiece. Kansas won five of its nine doubles matches with the duo of Jocelyn Massey and Kyoka Kubo going 3-0.

Kansas’ next dual match will take place on its home court as the Jayhawks return to Lawrence for a duel against Old Dominion on Feb. 11 at the Jayhawk Tennis Center.