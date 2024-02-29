🎾 Kansas Set to Open Big 12 Conference Play vs. Oklahoma State, Kansas State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s tennis team will open Big 12 Conference play this week as they travel to take on the No. 1 ranked Oklahoma State Cowgirls and the No. 58 Kansas State Wildcats.

The Jayhawks kick off Big 12 competition on Friday at Stillwater, Oklahoma, to take on Oklahoma State, who enters the weekend at 11-0 and ranked No. 1 in the country. The match is set for 6 p.m. at the Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center. Fans can follow along with the match vs. Oklahoma State via livestream and live stats.

The last meeting between the two programs occurred on April 14, 2023, where Kansas was defeated 4-0 against #18 Oklahoma State. Kansas enters Friday’s match at 2-6 this season and are looking to bounce back from three-straight losses.

Following Kansas’ match at Oklahoma State, the Jayhawks face a quick turnaround and will make a short trip to Manhattan, Kansas, to play the Wildcats on Sunday, March 3 starting at 12 p.m. Kansas State is ranked #58 in the nation and is 6-2 on the year. Live stats will be available for the match here.

KU leads the all-time series in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown, 49-14, against Kansas State including a 4-3 win in the last matchup on April 8, 2023, for the third consecutive victory over the Wildcats.

Kansas will return home for its first home Big 12 match against Iowa State on Saturday, March 9, at the Jayhawk Tennis Center. Admission to the match is free.