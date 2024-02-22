🎾 Kansas Tennis Set for Pair of Matches in Arkansas

Fayetteville, Ark. – Two more dual matches are on deck for the Kansas women’s tennis team as they head to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on Arkansas and Northwestern this weekend.

The Jayhawks will face the Razorbacks on Feb. 23 with first serve at 3 p.m. CT before turning around to play the Wildcats the following day at 12 p.m. CT.

Arkansas and Northwestern both come into the contest with winning records as the Razorbacks are 5-3 and Northwestern is 6-4 on the year. Kansas’ all-time record against the Razorbacks is 10-14, with the last meeting on Jan. 29, 2021.

Last spring, Kansas traveled to Northwestern on March 3, 2023, and took a 4-1 win by sweeping singles play. The victory tallied KU’s win streak over the Wildcats to four straight and favors the Jayhawks 5-2 in the overall series.

KU is 2-4 on the year after winning one out of its three duals last weekend at Santa Barbara. Both losses came as a one-point defeat as UC Santa Barbara and Texas Tech each escaped with 4-3 wins over the Jayhawks. Kansas swept future Big-12 opponent Arizona, 4-0.

Kyoka Kubo has remained perfect so far in No. 4 singles play with a 6-0 record on the year and has won all matches in two straight sets. Kubo and No. 2 doubles partner Jocelyn Massey dropped their first match of the year with a 7-5 loss to UC Santa Barabra, totaling their record to 4-1.

Fans can follow along with Sunday’s match via live video here, as well as live stats available here. Fans can also follow @KansasTennis on X for live updates.

Up Next

Kansas opens Big 12 play with two road duals starting at Oklahoma State on March 1 before heading to Manhattan to play in-state rival Kansas State on March 3.