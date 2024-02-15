🎾 Kansas Tennis Travels to Santa Barbara for Trio of Matches

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Coming off a victory in its home-opener, Kansas women’s tennis returns to action in Santa Barbara, California, to take on UC Santa Barbara, Arizona and Texas Tech from Feb. 16-17.

Kansas will start its trio of matches with UC Santa Barbara at 9:30 a.m. CT on Feb. 16 before a quick turnaround to play future Big 12 opponent Arizona. The Jayhawks will round out the weekend by playing Texas Tech on Saturday.

The Jayhawks enter this weekend’s matches with a 1-2 dual record, following a 4-3 victory over Old Dominion on Feb. 11. Kansas hosted all three opponents during the 2023 season, in which Kansas beat Arizona, 4-2, followed by wins over UC Santa Barbara (4-0) and Texas Tech (4-0).

In the win over Old Dominion, Kansas secured its third-straight victory over the Monarchs behind singles victories from Maria Titova, Kyoka Kubo and Heike Janse Van Vuuren. Kansas also claimed the doubles point for the second time this season.

Fans can follow along with Friday and Saturday’s matches via live video here, as well as follow @KansasTennis on X for live updates.

UP NEXT

Kansas will travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for matchups against Arkansas on Feb. 23 and Northwestern on Feb. 24.