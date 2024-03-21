🎾 Kansas Travels to Texas for Pair of Big 12 Matches

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s tennis will take on a pair of ranked opponents as the Jayhawks head to the Lone Star State to take on No. 52 TCU on March 22 and No. 30 Baylor on March 24.

Kansas moved up eight spots in the rankings this past week to No. 50 in the nation after defeating No. 35 BYU, 5-2 at the Jayhawk Tennis Center on March 16. The Jayhawks improved their overall record to 5-8 on the year and 3-2 in Big 12 Conference play.

Gracie Mulville won back-to-back ranked singles matches against #85 Cristina Tiglea of Texas Tech and #74 Bobo Huang of BYU, earning her first-career Big 12 Player of the Week honors. Mulville is now 3-0 in her last three matches against ranked opponents after last weekend’s play and a victory over No. 58 Vanesa Suarez of Kansas State on March 3.

KU has also seen phenomenal play by freshman Kyoka Kubo as she is 12-1 in singles play between courts three and four throughout her freshman season.

The Jayhawks begin the road trip against the No. 52 TCU Horned Frogs on March 22 at 3:30 p.m. CT at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU is 8-4 on the year and 4-2 Big 12 play.

The overall series between Kansas and TCU dates back to 1984 and is tied at 6-6 as Kansas looks to extend its win streak to three after beating TCU the last two seasons.

The last match against the Horned Frogs occurred on March 26, 2023, in Fort Worth where No. 20 Kansas won 4-1 over No. 56 TCU,

Following their match with TCU, the Jayhawks will head an hour and a half south on Interstate 35 West to Waco as they look to upset the No. 30 Baylor Bears on March 24 at 1 p.m. CT at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Kansas will go for its third straight win over Baylor after a narrow 4-3 victory in last year’s match on March 17, 2023, in Lawrence. The series dates back to 1995 with Baylor leading 24-10.

Baylor is tied for fourth in the Big 12 with a conference record of 5-1 and an overall record of 13-6. The Bears take on Iowa State on March 22, who Kansas defeated 5-2 back on March 9.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks return home for two more ranked Big 12 duels against No. 7 Texas and No. 20 Oklahoma. KU will face the Longhorns on March 28 at 5 p.m. CT and the Sooners on March 30 at 12 p.m. CT at the Jayhawk Tennis Center. Admission to all matches at the Jayhawk Tennis Center are free.