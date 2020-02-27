🎾 MATCH PREVIEW: at Illinois and Northwestern
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas (4-4) goes on the road for a pair matches this weekend against Illinois and Northwestern.
Early in the week, Kansas secured a 6-1 win in a top-50 clash with the 33rd-ranked Tulsa at the Jayhawk Tennis Center in Lawrence. Before the battle, Tulsa had jumped the national polls from No. 36 to No. 33; while the Jayhawks, previously No. 42, dropped to No. 50.
KU claimed the doubles point early after posting wins from two of the three doubles teams. The No. 46 ranked freshman Luniuska Delgado and sophomore Malkia Ngounoue won in five sets, while freshman Roxana Manu and sophomore Sonia Smagina, ranked No. 32 in the nation, won in six. In singles action, Kansas took home five out of six matches in its fourth victory of the season.
Kansas (4-4) at Illinois (4-7)
Friday, Feb. 28
Atkins Tennis Center
Time: 3 p.m
SCOUTING THE FIGHTING ILLINI
Illinois enters the weekend with a 4-7 ledger after taking on Oregon and then ranked No. 20 Washington this past weekend. The Illini downed the Ducks, 4-2, before dropping match, 4-1, to the Huskies. Illinois has a 3-1 record when playing at home.
INSIDE THE SERIES
Kansas leads the all-time series, 6-2, with its last meeting on January 25. The Jayhawks, ranked No. 16 at the time, defeated the Illini, 4-1.
Kansas (4-4) at Northwestern (4-4)
Sunday, March 1
Combe Tennis Center
Time: Noon
SCOUTING THE WILDCATS
Northwestern enters the weekend with a 4-4 record and 1-3 home mark. The Wildcats have won three of the last four of their matches. On Feb 23, the Wildcats upset the 18th-ranked Baylor Bears, 4-3, on the road.
INSIDE THE SERIES
The all-time series record between the Jayhawks and Wildcats is evened out, 2-2, with KU winning the last meeting on Jan 20, 2019, 4-1.
IN THE RANKINGS
SINGLES
#58 Julie Byrne (Northwestern)
#74 Sonia Smagina (Kansas)
#121 Asuka Kawai (Illinois)
DOUBLES
#32 Sonia Smagina / Carmen Roxana Manu (Kansas)
#46 Malkia Ngounoue / Luniuska Delgado (Kansas)
#48 Julie Byrne / Christina Hand (Northwestern)
TEAM
#41 Northwestern
#50 Kansas