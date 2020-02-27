🎾 MATCH PREVIEW: at Illinois and Northwestern

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas (4-4) goes on the road for a pair matches this weekend against Illinois and Northwestern.

Early in the week, Kansas secured a 6-1 win in a top-50 clash with the 33rd-ranked Tulsa at the Jayhawk Tennis Center in Lawrence. Before the battle, Tulsa had jumped the national polls from No. 36 to No. 33; while the Jayhawks, previously No. 42, dropped to No. 50.

KU claimed the doubles point early after posting wins from two of the three doubles teams. The No. 46 ranked freshman Luniuska Delgado and sophomore Malkia Ngounoue won in five sets, while freshman Roxana Manu and sophomore Sonia Smagina, ranked No. 32 in the nation, won in six. In singles action, Kansas took home five out of six matches in its fourth victory of the season.