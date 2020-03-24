🏀 Embiid To Lend Helping Hand to Philadelphia Community

Former Kansas standout and current All-Star for the Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid, has announced he intends to aid his community and those affected during the COVID-19 global pandemic. Embiid, who was in the midst of a sixth year in Philadelphia since spending the 2013-14 campaign in Lawrence, told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne that he would be donating $500,000 “to help survival and protection efforts in the community.” In addition to this aid to the city’s medical relief efforts, the three-time NBA All-Star also plans to provide assistance to 76ers employees who are impacted by the sudden suspension of the NBA season.