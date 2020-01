🏀 No. 3 Kansas Falls to No. 4 Baylor, 67-55

LAWRENCE, Kan. โ€“ In a Big 12 showdown featuring two of the top-five teams in the country, the No. 3/3 Kansas Jayhawks (12-3, 2-1 Big 12) fell to the No. 4/4 Baylor Bears (13-1, 3-0 Big 12), 67-55, inside Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.

The game marked Baylorโ€™s first win at Allen Fieldhouse in the series history, while ending a nine-straight win streak against Associated Press top-five opponents in Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas was led by a team-high 15 points from Isaiah Moss, who scored on 5-of-12 from the field, marking his 47th career game in double figures. In the first half, Moss connected on a jump shot to mark his 1,000th career point.

Senior center Udoka Azubuike notched a career-high seven blocks, marking the most blocked shots in a game since January 18, 2014, when Joel Embiid blocked eight shots against Oklahoma State.

Baylor was led by five players in double-figures, including a game-high 22 points from Jared Butler. Baylor shot 45 percent (27-of-60) from the field in the game, while scoring 21 points in transition.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

At the 13:15 mark of the first half, Isaiah Moss connected on a jumper to register his 1,000th career point. Moss scored a team-high 15 points, marking registering his fourth double-digit scoring effort of the season.

STAT OF THE GAME

55 โ€“ Kansasโ€™ 55 points on Saturday were the fewest in Allen Fieldhouse by the Jayhawks since Feb. 20, 2000, when the Jayhawks scored 53 against Oklahoma. Baylor entered Saturdayโ€™s contest allowing an average of 58.4 points per game, which ranked ninth nationally.

QUOTE OF THE GAME