🏀 No. 3 Kansas Falls to No. 4 Baylor, 67-55

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In a Big 12 showdown featuring two of the top-five teams in the country, the No. 3/3 Kansas Jayhawks (12-3, 2-1 Big 12) fell to the No. 4/4 Baylor Bears (13-1, 3-0 Big 12), 67-55, inside Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.

The game marked Baylor’s first win at Allen Fieldhouse in the series history, while ending a nine-straight win streak against Associated Press top-five opponents in Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas was led by a team-high 15 points from Isaiah Moss, who scored on 5-of-12 from the field, marking his 47th career game in double figures. In the first half, Moss connected on a jump shot to mark his 1,000th career point.

Senior center Udoka Azubuike notched a career-high seven blocks, marking the most blocked shots in a game since January 18, 2014, when Joel Embiid blocked eight shots against Oklahoma State.

Baylor was led by five players in double-figures, including a game-high 22 points from Jared Butler. Baylor shot 45 percent (27-of-60) from the field in the game, while scoring 21 points in transition.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

At the 13:15 mark of the first half, Isaiah Moss connected on a jumper to register his 1,000th career point. Moss scored a team-high 15 points, marking registering his fourth double-digit scoring effort of the season.

STAT OF THE GAME

55 – Kansas’ 55 points on Saturday were the fewest in Allen Fieldhouse by the Jayhawks since Feb. 20, 2000, when the Jayhawks scored 53 against Oklahoma. Baylor entered Saturday’s contest allowing an average of 58.4 points per game, which ranked ninth nationally.

QUOTE OF THE GAME