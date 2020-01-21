🏀 Jayhawks Claim 292nd Dillons Sunflower Showdown, 81-60

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Freshman guard Christian Braun’s hot shooting and career-high 20 points helped lead the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks to an 81-60 win over Kansas State in the 292nd Dillons Sunflower Showdown Tuesday night inside Allen Fieldhouse. Braun connected on six 3-pointers, while sophomore Devon Dotson added 18 points and senior Udoka Azubuike turned in his seventh double-double as the Jayhawks won their 14th-straight against their in-state rival in Lawrence.

The victory moved the Jayhawks to 15-3 on the year and 5-1 in Big 12 play. Kansas State fell 8-10 in its 2019-20 campaign and 1-5 in the conference.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

Christian Braun checked into the game for the first time at the 16:37 mark and the Jayhawks trailing 5-4. Over the next six minutes the freshman out of Burlington, Kansas scored 11 points during a 22-4 KU run that saw the Jayhawks build its lead to 26-9 by the 10:30 mark of the first half. Braun hit three 3-pointers and went a perfect 4-of-4 during the stretch. K-State was never able to shrink its deficit to less than 13 points for the rest of the contest.

STAT OF THE GAME

37 – The Kansas bench turned in 37 points and outscored the Wildcat bench by 28, its second-largest margin of the season. It marked the most points the Jayhawk bench has scored in a Big 12 game since KU’s reserves scored 43 against Iowa State on March 5, 2016.

NOTES

