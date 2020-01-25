Open Search
Men's Basketball
🏀 Jayhawks Are Regulars On GameDay

For the 18th time, Kansas will be featured on ESPN CollegeDay during the regular season when the Jayhawks host Tennessee on Jan. 25. KU has been one of the two teams in the “GameDay” game 17 times in the regular season and boast a record of 11-6 in those 17 regular-season contests. Kansas has also won six of the last seven appearances.

The weekly-traveling telecast has originated from Allen Fieldhouse in 2005, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2013, 2016 and 2018. KU was the GameDay road team in 2006, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. College GameDay also originated from three postseason contests involving Kansas; at the 2006 Big 12 Championship semifinals in Dallas and the 2008 Final Four (semifinal and final) when Kansas won the title in San Antonio.
 

KANSAS on ESPN College GameDay (regular season)
Jan. 29, 2005Texas at KansasW, 90-65
Feb. 25, 2006Kansas at TexasL, 55-80
Feb. 4, 2007Texas A&M at KansasL, 66-69
March 1, 2008Kansas State at KansasW, 88-74
Jan. 30, 2010Kansas at Kansas StateW, 81-79 (ot)
Jan. 29, 2011 Kansas State at Kansas W, 90-66
Feb. 4, 2012Kansas at MissouriL, 71-74
Feb. 16, 2013Texas at KansasW, 73-47
March 1, 2014Kansas at Oklahoma StateL, 65-72
Jan. 17, 2015Kansas at Iowa StateL, 81-86
*Feb. 28, 2015Texas at KansasW, 69-64
Jan. 30, 2016Kentucky at KansasW, 90-84 (ot)
Feb. 13, 2016Kansas at OklahomaW, 76-72
Jan. 28, 2017Kansas at KentuckyW, 79-73
Feb. 17, 2018West Virginia at KansasW, 77-69
Feb. 24, 2018Kansas at Texas TechW, 74-72
Jan. 26, 2019Kansas at KentuckyL, 63-71

 
KANSAS ON ESPN COLLEGE GAMEDAY (POSTSEASON)
April 8, 2008vs. Memphis W, 75-68 (OT)
April 6, 2008vs. North CarolinaW, 84-66
March 11, 2006vs. NebraskaW, 79-65

