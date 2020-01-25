🏀 Jayhawks Are Regulars On GameDay
For the 18th time, Kansas will be featured on ESPN CollegeDay during the regular season when the Jayhawks host Tennessee on Jan. 25. KU has been one of the two teams in the “GameDay” game 17 times in the regular season and boast a record of 11-6 in those 17 regular-season contests. Kansas has also won six of the last seven appearances.
The weekly-traveling telecast has originated from Allen Fieldhouse in 2005, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2013, 2016 and 2018. KU was the GameDay road team in 2006, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. College GameDay also originated from three postseason contests involving Kansas; at the 2006 Big 12 Championship semifinals in Dallas and the 2008 Final Four (semifinal and final) when Kansas won the title in San Antonio.
|KANSAS on ESPN College GameDay (regular season)
|Jan. 29, 2005
|Texas at Kansas
|W, 90-65
|Feb. 25, 2006
|Kansas at Texas
|L, 55-80
|Feb. 4, 2007
|Texas A&M at Kansas
|L, 66-69
|March 1, 2008
|Kansas State at Kansas
|W, 88-74
|Jan. 30, 2010
|Kansas at Kansas State
|W, 81-79 (ot)
|Jan. 29, 2011
|Kansas State at Kansas
|W, 90-66
|Feb. 4, 2012
|Kansas at Missouri
|L, 71-74
|Feb. 16, 2013
|Texas at Kansas
|W, 73-47
|March 1, 2014
|Kansas at Oklahoma State
|L, 65-72
|Jan. 17, 2015
|Kansas at Iowa State
|L, 81-86
|*Feb. 28, 2015
|Texas at Kansas
|W, 69-64
|Jan. 30, 2016
|Kentucky at Kansas
|W, 90-84 (ot)
|Feb. 13, 2016
|Kansas at Oklahoma
|W, 76-72
|Jan. 28, 2017
|Kansas at Kentucky
|W, 79-73
|Feb. 17, 2018
|West Virginia at Kansas
|W, 77-69
|Feb. 24, 2018
|Kansas at Texas Tech
|W, 74-72
|Jan. 26, 2019
|Kansas at Kentucky
|L, 63-71
|KANSAS ON ESPN COLLEGE GAMEDAY (POSTSEASON)
|April 8, 2008
|vs. Memphis
|W, 75-68 (OT)
|April 6, 2008
|vs. North Carolina
|W, 84-66
|March 11, 2006
|vs. Nebraska
|W, 79-65