🏀 Jayhawks Lose, 61-42, to Cyclones on Senior Night
LAWRENCE, Kan. – A three-point barrage from Iowa State proved to be too much for Kansas, as the Jayhawks were defeated by the Cyclones, 61-42, Tuesday evening in Allen Fieldhouse.
With the loss, the Jayhawks fall to 15-13 on the year and 4-13 in Big 12 play, while the win moves the Cyclones to 17-11 overall and 9-8 in conference games.
MOMENT OF THE GAME
In a moment where the Jayhawks needed a spark, sophomore Brooklyn Mitchell delivered a highlight play that had the Allen Fieldhouse crowd on their feet. With the ball at the top of the key, Mitchell jab-stepped and forced her defender to lose her balance and fall as Mitchell sliced through the open lane and finished a lay-up through contact for an and-one. Mitchell capped off the play by making the free throw to complete the three-point play.
STAT OF THE GAME
17 – Junior Tina Stephens proved to be a force inside as she has all season, as she finished with a new career-best 17 rebounds. Seventeen boards are also the highest rebound total of any Jayhawk this season. In addition to her rebounding total, Stephens also scored a team-high 12 points for her sixth double-double of the 2019-2020 campaign.
NOTES
- Stephens led the Jayhawks with 17 rebounds and with that set a new career high, surpassing her previous career best of 15 when the Jayhawks played Florida Atlantic on Nov. 11, 2019.
- Along with Stephens 17 rebounds, she also put up 12 points which made for her sixth double-double, third consecutive, of the season.
- With 6:26 left in the fourth quarter, Niccolly Ramalho scored the second 3-pointer of her career on a jumper from the right wing.
- The Jayhawks honored their two seniors tonight, Ramalho and Mariane De Carvalho. Both seniors played for Kansas for the past two years.
- For the third time since entering Big 12 play, the Jayhawks grabbed 46 rebounds.
- Kansas held the Cyclones to just 12 points in the paint and 8-of-37 (21.6%) on field goals inside the arc.
- Kansas forced Iowa State to commit 17 turnovers, while only giving up 12.
UP NEXT
KU will play its last regular-season game against Kansas State on Sunday, March 8, in Manhattan, Kan. at 2 p.m. CT and can be watched on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.