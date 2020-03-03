🏀 Jayhawks Lose, 61-42, to Cyclones on Senior Night

LAWRENCE, Kan. – A three-point barrage from Iowa State proved to be too much for Kansas, as the Jayhawks were defeated by the Cyclones, 61-42, Tuesday evening in Allen Fieldhouse.

With the loss, the Jayhawks fall to 15-13 on the year and 4-13 in Big 12 play, while the win moves the Cyclones to 17-11 overall and 9-8 in conference games.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

In a moment where the Jayhawks needed a spark, sophomore Brooklyn Mitchell delivered a highlight play that had the Allen Fieldhouse crowd on their feet. With the ball at the top of the key, Mitchell jab-stepped and forced her defender to lose her balance and fall as Mitchell sliced through the open lane and finished a lay-up through contact for an and-one. Mitchell capped off the play by making the free throw to complete the three-point play.

STAT OF THE GAME

17 – Junior Tina Stephens proved to be a force inside as she has all season, as she finished with a new career-best 17 rebounds. Seventeen boards are also the highest rebound total of any Jayhawk this season. In addition to her rebounding total, Stephens also scored a team-high 12 points for her sixth double-double of the 2019-2020 campaign.

NOTES