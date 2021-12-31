🏀 Jayhawks to Open New Year Hosting George Mason

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In an added contest, No. 6/6 Kansas (10-1) will open 2022 playing host to George Mason (7-5) on Saturday, Jan. 1, at 4 p.m. (Central) in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. With it not being part of the season-ticket package, tickets are available at a reduced price and parking is free for the New Year’s Day game. Here is more information on the contest.

The addition of the George Mason to the schedule occurred after the Jan. 1 conference opener versus TCU was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the TCU program. KU’s game at Colorado on Dec. 21 was also canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols in the CU program which allowed Kansas to add a non-conference game.

Kansas has won six consecutive games after its 88-61 win versus Nevada on Dec. 29. George Mason is 7-5 on the season after its 67-44 win against American on Dec. 23. The Patriots bring a three-game winning streak to Allen Fieldhouse and are coached by former Missouri standout Kim English who is in his first season at George Mason.

Kansas is No. 7 in the first NET released by the NCAA for 2021-22 through games played Dec. 30. The Big 12 has seven teams in the top 40 in the latest NET. – (2) Baylor, (7) KANSAS, (14) Texas, (17) Iowa State, (26) Texas Tech, (35) West Virginia and (37) Oklahoma.

Through 11 games, Kansas leads the Big 12 in scoring at 86.0 points per game, which is sixth nationally, and has a +19.1 scoring margin, which is 13th in the NCAA. The Jayhawks also lead the Big 12, and are third nationally, in field goal percentage shooting 52.1 percent and three-point field goal percentage at 37.7 percent. KU pulls down 35.9 rebounds per game with a +6.5 rebound margin and also averages 17.1 assists, 4.4 blocked shots and 7.9 steals per game.

Up Next

Kansas will open up Big 12 play at Oklahoma State on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 8 p.m. (Central). The game will be played in Gallagher-Iba Arena and will be televised on ESPN2.

Kansas has won 30-straight conference openers dating back to the 1991-92 season, with 12 of those at home and 18 on the road.