🏀 Kansas Opens Big 12 Play at Oklahoma State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 6/6 Kansas (11-1) opens up Big 12 play at Oklahoma State (7-4) on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Tip from Gallagher-Iba Arena is set for 8 p.m. (Central) and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

Kansas has won seven consecutive games after its 76-67 win versus George Mason on Jan. 1. Oklahoma State last played Dec. 18 falling to No. 12 Houston, 72-61. Since that contest, OSU has had two games canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 protocol in the OSU program. Those contests were originally scheduled for Dec. 21 vs. USC (canceled) and Jan. 1 vs. Texas Tech (postponed).

Kansas has won 30-straight conference openers dating back to the 1991-92 season, with 12 of those at home and 18 on the road. The last time KU lost a league opener was at Oklahoma, 88-82, on Jan. 8, 1991. In that span, this will be the third time Kansas will face Oklahoma State in the league opener – 87-57 in 2007 in Lawrence; and 76-61 in 1996 in Stillwater.

Kansas is No. 9 in the NET rankings released by the NCAA through games played Jan. 2. The Big 12 has seven teams in the top 40 in the latest NET – (1) Baylor, (9) KANSAS, (12) Texas, (19) Iowa State, (26) Texas Tech, (39) Oklahoma and (40) West Virginia.

UP NEXT

Kansas will play its second Big 12 game at Texas Tech on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 3 p.m. (Central). The contest at United Supermarkets Arena will be televised on ESPN2.