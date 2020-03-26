🏀 McLemore Partners With C3 To Help Provide Respirator Masks

For the second time this week, a former Kansas basketball standout has made a pledge to assist his community in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Ben McLemore, who is in his seventh year in the NBA, currently with the Houston Rockets, is teaming up with C3 International to produce critical N95 respirator masks needed for coronavirus relief efforts.

“The Kevin McLemore foundation and I have been working to find ways to best support COVID-19 relief efforts and to direct our resources where we can make a difference. We have identified a critical shortage of N95 respirator masks,” McLemore wrote on Tuesday in a post to his Instagram account. “My management and I have partnered with manufacturer C3 International who has stepped up to fill the critical void of N95 respirator masks.”

McLemore, who played with the during the 2012-13 campaign also said he will help distribute the products where they are needed the most.

“We have initiated plans to purchase masks and donate them to hospitals in need. As we are limited to the amount of hospitals we can help, C3 International has graciously offered to provide these masks to any person or facility in need at manufacturer cost.”

Earlier this week, Jayhawk alumn Joel Embiid pledged $500,000 to assist the Philadelphia community in COVID-19 aid.