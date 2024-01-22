🏀 No. 7 Kansas Beats Cincinnati 74-69 on ESPN Big Monday

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Johnny Furphy had career-highs of 23 points and 11 rebounds, Kevin McCullar Jr. scored 20, and seventh-ranked Kansas beat Cincinnati 74-69 on Monday night in the first Big 12 matchup between the schools.

KJ Adams Jr. added 11 points and Hunter Dickinson overcame foul trouble to score 10, helping the Jayhawks (16-3, 4-2) bounce back from a loss at West Virginia and extend their homecourt winning streak to 15 games.

The cold-shooting Bearcats (13-6, 2-4), wrapping up a stretch of six straight against ranked teams, got within 64-57 when Day Day Thomas ended their 6-plus minute field-goal drought with just over 2 1/2 minutes to play. But at the other end, Furphy hit a 3-pointer from the wing as the shot clock expired, and the Jayhawks were able to hang on from there.

