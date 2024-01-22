🏀 No. 7 Kansas Beats Cincinnati 74-69 on ESPN Big Monday

The Bearcats and Jayhawks were meeting for the first time since a top-five showdown in 1996, and they were playing at Allen Fieldhouse for the first time since 1967, when Kansas exacted a bit of revenge for a home loss five years earlier.

Like so many teams unaccustomed to the Phog, Cincinnati was rattled in the opening minutes. Kansas sprinted out to a 12-point lead and Bearcats coach Will Wade was forced to call timeout to keep the game from getting away them.

Cincinnati slowly drew even — and briefly took the lead — before going to halftime 35-all.

McCullar struggled from the field, where he finished 5 for 17, and Dickinson had to sit long stretches after picking up his fourth foul with more than 10 minutes to go. But the Bearcats were bitterly cold from the 3-point arc, where Simas Lukosius was 0 for 6 and nobody else was a whole lot better, and that prevented them from taking control.