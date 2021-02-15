🏀 Wilson Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas redshirt-freshman Jalen Wilson has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the conference announced Monday. The weekly award is the first for Wilson and is selected by a media panel.

Wilson posted three double-doubles in KU’s three victories last week, averaging 16.7 points and 10.7 rebounds. The Denton, Texas, native opened the with 11 points and 11 rebounds in KU’s 78-66 win against No. 23/22 Oklahoma State on ESPN Big Monday. On Thursday, Wilson posted 16 points and 11 boards in the 97-64 home win versus Iowa State and two days later he recorded 22 points and 10 rebounds in the 64-50 victory at Iowa State. He also had four assists at ISU and his 22 points were one shy of his career high.

Dating back to last week, Wilson has posted four-straight double-doubles, which is a Kansas freshman record for consecutive double-doubles and ties for ninth all-time at KU. Wilson’s seven double-doubles in 2020-21 are the third most among KU freshmen in the Bill Self era behind Josh Jackson with 13 in 2016-17 and Joel Embiid with eight in 2013-14.

Wilson ranks third in the Big 12 in rebounds at 7.8 rpg, which is first among conference freshmen. His seven double-doubles are second in the conference and he is 18th in scoring (12.8 ppg).

This is the second conference weekly honor for a Jayhawk this season. Sophomore Christian Braun was the Big 12 Player of the Week on Dec. 28.

Kansas (15-7, 9-5) will play at Kansas State (5-17, 1-12) in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Wednesday, Feb. 17. Tip from Bramlage Coliseum will be at 7 p.m. (CT) and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.